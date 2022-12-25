VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $11.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VZIO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO opened at $7.58 on Friday. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,978,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,473,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,826. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $15,401,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $8,811,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VIZIO by 588.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.