Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

WTS stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $198.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

