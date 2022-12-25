Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 258 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 363,093 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.84 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

