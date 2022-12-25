Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,468 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 272,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DFAS stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.
