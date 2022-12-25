Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $270,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

