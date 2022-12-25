Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 314,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 16,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $56.79.

