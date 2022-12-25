Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $483,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.