Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SAEF opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Schwab Ariel ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Get Schwab Ariel ESG ETF alerts:

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Ariel ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.