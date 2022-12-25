Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $210,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.78 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

