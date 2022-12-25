Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

DHR opened at $259.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.