Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE BX opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Read More
