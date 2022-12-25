Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

