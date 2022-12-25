Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

