Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 72,603 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,603 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

