Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 76,375 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,375 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $267.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.