Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

