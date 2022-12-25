Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Prudential PLC grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $191.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.78.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

