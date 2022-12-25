Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 127.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.37 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.