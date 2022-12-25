Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

