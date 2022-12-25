Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $82.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

