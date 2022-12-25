Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 11,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VZ opened at $38.41 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.