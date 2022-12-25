Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,036,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,791,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

SHEL opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

