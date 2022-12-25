WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.38. WeWork shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 17,940 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

WeWork Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. On average, analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in WeWork during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the third quarter worth $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WeWork by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

