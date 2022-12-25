WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.38. WeWork shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 17,940 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
WeWork Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in WeWork during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the third quarter worth $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WeWork by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
WeWork Company Profile
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.