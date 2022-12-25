WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Gap Down to $32.22

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $31.50. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 3,646 shares traded.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,010.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

