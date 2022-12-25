Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Barclays raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $70.17 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

