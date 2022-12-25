Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

