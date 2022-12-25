Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yelp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $204,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 346.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $848,570 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE:YELP opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

