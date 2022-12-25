YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

ALTR stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 187.96 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.47 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $3,099,118. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

