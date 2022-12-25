YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 689,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 32.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $65.54 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

