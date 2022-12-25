YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $364.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.