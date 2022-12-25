YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in YETI by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in YETI by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on YETI to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

