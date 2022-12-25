YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,883 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.50 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

