YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $833.55 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $820.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $732.88. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

