YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,103 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

