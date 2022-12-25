YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,103 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.08%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
