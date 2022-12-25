YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $248.22 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $609.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

