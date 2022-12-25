YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $152,000 in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 20,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $1,632,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,601.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 979,330 shares of company stock worth $14,730,595 in the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

