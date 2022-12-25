YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,064 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $252.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

