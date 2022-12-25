YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in OLO by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

NYSE OLO opened at $6.13 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

