YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after buying an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after buying an additional 380,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,767,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $141.27 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

