YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 220 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $71.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

