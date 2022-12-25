YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 123,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,428,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day moving average is $205.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

