YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,520 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 300,440 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

Element Solutions Price Performance

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

