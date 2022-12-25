YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 689 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,983,000 after buying an additional 62,636 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.