YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

