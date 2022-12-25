Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $18.28 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 372,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,690.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,375 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

