146 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $221.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average of $202.30.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.