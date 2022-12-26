146 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW stock opened at $221.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average of $202.30.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
