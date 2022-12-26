2,362 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BDX opened at $254.47 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

