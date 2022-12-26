2,987 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:UNH opened at $531.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.39 and a 200-day moving average of $522.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.
