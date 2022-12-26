33,418 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.