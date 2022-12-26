33,418 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
Schlumberger Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
