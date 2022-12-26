461 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ INTU opened at $384.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
