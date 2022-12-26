461 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $384.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.