6,990 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 289.0% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

